"Democracia em Vertigem" está entre os indicados ao Oscar 2020; veja a lista completa

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou, na manhã desta segunda-feira, os indicados ao Oscar 2020. O Brasil será representado com o filme "Democracia em Vertigem", de Petra Costa, que foi indicado a Melhor Documentário. Além da brasileira, o diretor Fernando Meirelles também teve seu longa "Dois Papas" indicado em três categorias: Roteiro Adaptado, Melhor Ator e Ator Coadjuvante com Jonathan Pryce e Anthony Hopkins, respectivamente.

"Coringa" recebeu o maior número de indicações, com 11, seguido por "O Irlandês", "1917" e "Era Uma Vez em... Hollywod", que somam 10. O sul-coreano "Parasita" recebeu seis indicações, confirmando ainda mais o sucesso do filme na temporada de premiações. O longa já levou, este ano, os prêmios de Melhor Filme Estrangeiro no Globo de Ouro e Critic's Choice Awards, além da Palma de Ouro no Festival de Cannes 2019.

A 92ª edição do Oscar ocorre no dia 9 de fevereiro.

Confira a lista completa

MELHOR FILME

"O Irlandês"

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

"Parasita"

"1917"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"História de um Casamento"

"Adoráveis Mulheres"

"Coringa"

"Ford vs Ferrari"

MELHOR DIRETOR

Martin Scorsese - "O Irlandês"

Quentin Tarantino - "Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

Todd Phillips - "Coringa"

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasita"

Sam Mendes - "1917"

MELHOR ATRIZ

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

Renée Zellweger - "Judy"

Saior Ronan - "Adoráveis Mulheres"

Scarlett Johansson - "História de um Casamento"

Charlize Theron - "O Escândalo"

MELHOR ATOR

Joaquin Phoenix - "Coringa"

Adam Driver - "História de um Casamento"

Antonio Banderas - "Dor e Glória"

Leonardo DiCaprio - "Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood"

Jonathan Pryce - "Dois Papas"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Laura Dern - "História de um Casamento"

Margot Robbie - "O Escândalo"

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh - "Adoráveis Mulheres"

Kathy Bates - "O Caso de Richard Jewell"



MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Joe Pesci - "O Irlandês"

Brad Pitt - "Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

Al Pacino - "O Irlandês"

Tom Hanks - "Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança"

Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas"

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

"O Irlandês"

"Adoráveis Mulheres"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Dois Papas"

"Coringa"

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

"Parasita"

"História de um Casamento"

"Entre Facas e Segredos"

"1917"

MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL

"Corpus Christi"

"Honeyland"

"Parasita"

"Dor e Glória"

"Les Misérables"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

"Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 3"

"Toy Story 4"

"Link Perdido"

"Perdi Meu Corpo"

"Klaus"

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"Democracia em Vertigem"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

"1917"

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

"O Irlandês"

"O Farol"

"Coringa"

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

"O Irlandês"

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Parasita"

"Coringa"

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

"O Irlandês"

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

"1917"

"Parasita"

"Jojo Rabbit"

MELHOR FIGURINO

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

"Adoráveis Mulheres"

"O Irlandês"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Coringa"

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

"Coringa"

"1917"

"Adoráveis Mulheres"

"História de um Casamento"

"Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, de "Toy Story 4"

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again", de "Rocketman"

"Stand Up", de "Harriet"

"Into the Unknown", de "Frozen 2"

"I’m Standing With You", de "Superação: O Milagre da Fé"

MELHOR SOM

"Ad Astra"

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"Coringa"

"1917"

"Era uma Vez... em Hollywood"

MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM

"1917"

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"Coringa"

"Era Uma Vez em Hollywood"

"Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker"

MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E CABELO

"O Escândalo"

"Judy"

"Coringa"

"1917"

"Malévola 2"

MELHOR EFEITOS VISUAIS

"Vingadores: Ultimato"

"O Irlandês"

"O Rei Leão"

"Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker"

"1917"

MELHOR CURTA ANIMAÇÃO

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

MELHOR CURTA LIVE ACTION

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Clube"

"The Neighbors’ Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

MELHOR CURTA DOCUMENTÁRIO

"In The Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"