Globo de Ouro 2024 anuncia indicados da premiação

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou, nesta segunda-feira, dia 11, os indicados do Globo de Ouro 2024. A premiação da 81ª edição do evento acontece no dia 7 de janeiro de 2024. Quem comanda os anúncios são o comediante Cedric the Entertainer e o ator Wilmer Valderrama.

Veja a lista dos indicados

CATEGORIAS DE CINEMA

MELHOR FILME - DRAMA

'Anatomia de uma queda'

'Assassinos da lua das flores'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Vidas passadas'

'Zona de Interesse'

MELHOR ATRIZ -DRAMA

Annette Bening - 'Nyad'

Lily Gladstone - 'Assassinos da lua das flores'

Sandra Hüller - 'Anatomia de uma queda'

Greta Lee - Vidas passadas'

Carey Mulligan - 'Maestro'

Cailee Spaeny - 'Priscilla'

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - DRAMA

Bradley Cooper – 'Maestro'

Leonardo Dicaprio - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'

Colman Domingo - 'Rustin'

Barry Keoghan - 'Saltburn'

Cillian Murphy - 'Oppenheimer'

Andrew Scott - 'Todos Nós Desconhecidos'

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA / MÚSICAL

'Air: A história por trás do logo'

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'Os rejeitados'

'Segredos de um escândalo'

'Pobres criaturas'

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA MÚSICAL

Fantasia Barrino - 'A cor púrpura'

Jennifer Lawrence - 'Que horas eu te pego?'

Natalie Portman - 'Segredos de um escândalo'

Alma Pöysti - 'Folhas de outono'

Margot Robbie - 'Barbie'

Emma Stone - 'Pobres criaturas'

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage - 'Dream scenario'

Timothée Chalamet - 'Wonka'

Matt Damon - 'Air: A história por trás do logo'

Paul Giamatti - 'Os rejeitados'

Joaquin Phoenix - 'Beau tem medo'

Jeffrey Wright - 'American fiction'

MELHOR DIRETOR

Bradley Cooper - 'Maestro'

Greta Gerwig - 'Barbie'

Yorgos Lanthimos - 'Pobres criaturas'

Christopher Nolan - 'Oppenheimer'

Martin Scorsese - 'Assassinos da lua das flores'

Celine Song - 'Vidas passadas'

MELHOR ROTEIRO

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – 'Barbie'

Tony Mcnamara – 'Pobres criaturas'

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'

Celine Song - 'Vidas Passadas'

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – 'Anatomia de Uma Queda'

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Emily Blunt - 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks - 'A cor púrpura'

Jodie Foster - 'Nyad'

Julianne Moore - 'Segredos de um escândalo'

Rosamund Pike - 'Saltburn'

Da'vine Joy Randolph - 'Os rejeitados'

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Willem Dafoe - 'Pobres criaturas'

Robert De Niro - 'Assassinos da lua das flores'

Robert Downey Jr. - 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling - 'Barbie'

Charles Melton - 'Segredos de um escândalo'

Mark Ruffalo - 'Pobres criaturas'

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

'Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka'

'Elementos'

'Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso'

'Super Mario Bros. - O filme'

'Suzume'

'Wish: O poder dos desejos'

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

'Anatomia de uma queda' - França

'Folhas de outono' - Finlândia

'Io capitano' - Itália

'Vidas passadas' - Estados Unidos

'A sociedade da neve' - Espanha

'Zona de interesse' - Reino Unido/Estados Unidos

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL EM FILME

Jerskin Fendrix - 'Pobres criaturas'

Ludwig Göransson - 'Oppenheimer'

Joe Hisaishi - 'Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka'

Mica Levi - 'Zona de interesse'

Daniel Pemberton - 'Homem-Aranha: Através do aranhaverso'

Robbie Robertson - 'Assassinos da lua das flores'

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

'Addicted to romance' - Bruce Springsteen ('She came to me')

'Dance the night' - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin ('Barbie')

'I'm just Ken' - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt ('Barbie')

'Peaches' - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker ('Super Mario Bros. - O filme')

'Road to freedom' - Lenny Kravitz ('Rustin')

'What was I made for?' - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell ('Barbie')

MAIOR REALIZAÇÃO CINEMATOGRÁFICA E EM BILHETERIA

'Barbie'

'Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3'

'John Wick 4: Baba Yaga'

'Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Parte Um'

'Oppenheimer'

'Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso'

'Super Mario Bros. - O Filme'

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

CATEGORIAS DE TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

'1923'

'The Crown'

'The diplomat'

'The Last of us'

The morning show'

'Succession'

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

'Abbot Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Jury Duty'

'Only murders in the building'

'Ted Lasso'

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

'All the light we cannot see'

'Treta'

'Daisy Jones & The Six'

'Fargo'

'Fellow Travelers'

'Lessons in chemistry'

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Helen Mirren - '1923'

Bella Ramsey - 'The last of us'

Keri Russel - 'The diplomat'

Sarah Snook - 'Succession'

Imelda Staunton - 'The Crown'

Emma Stone - 'The curse''

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Bryan Cox - 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin - 'Succession'

Gary Oldman - 'Slow horses'

Pedro Pascal - 'The last of us'

Jeremy Strong - 'Succession'

Dominc West - 'The Crown'

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The marvelous mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'

Elle Fanning - 'The Great'

Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'

Natasha Lyonne - 'Poker face'

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The marvelous mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'

Elle Fanning - 'The Great'

Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'

Natasha Lyonne - 'Poker face'

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

Billy Crudup - 'The morning show'

Matthew Macfadyen - 'Succession'

James Marsden - 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - 'The Bear'

Alan Ruck - 'Succession'

Alexander Skarsgard - 'Succession'

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'

Abby Elliott - 'The Bear'

Christina Ricci - 'The Yellowjackets'

J. Smith-Cameron - 'Succession'

Meryl Streep - 'Only murders in the building'

Hannah Waddingham - 'Ted Lasso'

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Elizabeth Olsen - 'Love & death'

Juno Temple - 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz - 'Dead Ringers'

Ali Wong - 'Beef'

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Matt Bomer - 'Fellow travelers'

Sam Clafin - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Jon Hamm - 'Fargo'

Woody Harrelson - 'White House plumber'

David Oyelowo - 'Lawmen Bass Reeves'

Steven Yeun - 'Treta'

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Riley Keough - 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'

Elizabeth Olsen - 'Love & death'

Juno Temple - 'Fargo'

Rachel Weisz - 'Dead Ringers'

Ali Wong - 'Treta'

MELHOR ESPECIAL DE STAND-UP NA TV

Ricky Gervais – 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'

Trevor Noah - 'Trevor Noah: Where Was I'

Chris Rock - 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'

Amy Schumer - 'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'

Sarah Silverman - 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'

Wanda Sykes - 'Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer'