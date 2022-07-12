Indicados ao Emmy 2022 são anunciados
Anúcio dos concorrentes da 74º edição foi feito neste terça-feira, dia 12
Anúcio dos concorrentes da 74º edição do Emmy foi feito neste terça-feira, dia 12, no canal do YouTube da premiação. Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove foram os apresentadores escolhidos para apresentar os indicados ao 74º edição do Emmy. O prêmio é almejado por programas e profissionais de televisão. A premiação está prevista para o dia 12 de setembro.
Apresentadores Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove / Crédito: Montagem CP/Reprodução/YouTube
Confira a lista de indicados ao 74º Emmy
• Melhor Atriz Comédia
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning - “The Great”
Issa Rae - “Insecure”
Jean Smart - “Hacks"
Donald Glover - “Atlanta”
Bill Hader - “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult - “The Great”
Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
• Melhor Série Comédia
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Hacks”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
• Melhor ator em limitada ou antologia de filme ou série
Colin Firth - “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield - “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac - “Scenes from a marriage”
Michael Keaton - “Dopesick”
Himesh Patel - “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan - “Pam & Tommy”
• Melhor atriz em limitada ou antologia de filme ou série
Lily James - “Pam & Tommy”
Sarah Paulson - “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley - “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried - “The Dropout”
• Melhor série ou filme limitado ou antologia
“Dopesick”
“The Dropout”
“Inventing Anna”
“Pam & Tommy”
“The White Lotus”
• Melhor Atriz Drama
Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney - “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey - “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”
Zendaya - “Euphoria”
• Melhor Ator Drama
Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
Brian Cox - “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae - “Squid Game”
Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott - “Severance”
Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
• Melhor Série Drama
“Better Call Saul”
“Euphoria”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“Squid Game”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession"
“Yellowjackets”
• Melhor Talk Show
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"Late Night with Seth Meyer"
"The late show with Stephen Colbert"
• Melhor Programa de Competição
"The Amazing Race"
"Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
"Nailed It!"
"Rupaul’s Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"