Indicados ao Emmy 2022 são anunciados

Anúcio dos concorrentes da 74º edição do Emmy foi feito neste terça-feira, dia 12, no canal do YouTube da premiação. Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove foram os apresentadores escolhidos para apresentar os indicados ao 74º edição do Emmy. O prêmio é almejado por programas e profissionais de televisão. A premiação está prevista para o dia 12 de setembro.

Apresentadores Melissa Fumero e JB Smoove / Crédito: Montagem CP/Reprodução/YouTube

Confira a lista de indicados ao 74º Emmy

• Melhor Atriz Comédia

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning - “The Great”

Issa Rae - “Insecure”

Jean Smart - “Hacks"

• Melhor Atriz Comédia

Donald Glover - “Atlanta”

Bill Hader - “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult - “The Great”

Steve Martin - “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”

• Melhor Série Comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

• Melhor ator em limitada ou antologia de filme ou série

Colin Firth - “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield - “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac - “Scenes from a marriage”

Michael Keaton - “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel - “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan - “Pam & Tommy”

• Melhor atriz em limitada ou antologia de filme ou série

Lily James - “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson - “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley - “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried - “The Dropout”

• Melhor série ou filme limitado ou antologia

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

• Melhor Atriz Drama

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney - “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey - “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”

Zendaya - “Euphoria”

• Melhor Ator Drama

Jason Bateman - “Ozark”

Brian Cox - “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae - “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott - “Severance”

Jeremy Strong - “Succession”

• Melhor Série Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession"

“Yellowjackets”

• Melhor Talk Show

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyer"

"The late show with Stephen Colbert"

• Melhor Programa de Competição

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

"Nailed It!"

"Rupaul’s Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"