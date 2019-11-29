Após relatos de tiros, polícia britânica fecha a ponte de Londres
Agentes de segurança retiraram pessoas das proximidades
A polícia britânica fechou nesta sexa a ponte de Londres após relatos de tiros no local. Agentes de segurança retiraram pessoas das proximidades e investigam o incidente.
We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.— MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019