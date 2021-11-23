Os indicados ao Grammy 2022

publicidade

Os indicações para a edição de 2022 do Grammy, mais importante premiação do mundo da música, foram anunciadas nesta terça-feira (23).

A cerimônia foi comandada por Harvey Mason Jr., diretor executivo da Academia Nacional de Artes e Ciências de Gravação. Artistas como o grupo de K-Pop BTS, a cantora H.E.R., a banda Måneskin, o músico Jon Batiste, o comediante Bargatze, as cantoras Carly Pearce e Tayla Parx, e a apresentadora Gayle King também apresentaram algumas das categorias.

A 64ª edição do Grammy deve acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022, em Los Angeles, nos EUA.

Confira os indicados e as principais categorias

Álbum do ano

Jon Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Gravação do Ano

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat e SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Canção do Ano

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat e SZA

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Artista Revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor Performance Pop de Grupo/Dupla

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That's Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Produtor do ano (não clássico)

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Melhor Gravação de Dance

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinnosaurs

Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin'

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Melhor Performance de Rock

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Melhor Performance de Metal

Deftones - Genesis

Dream Theater - The Alien

Gojira - Amazonia

Mastodon - Pushing The Tides

Rob Zombie - The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Melhor Performance de Rap

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot S***

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

Melhor Canção de Rap

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Melhor Álbum de Rap

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King's Disease II

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Melhor Álbum Latino de Pop ou Música Urbana

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis Manos

Alex Cuba - Mendó

Selena Gomez - Revelación

Melhor Álbum de Folk

Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Melhor Gravação Remixada

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Melhor Engenharia de Som em Álbum (não clássico)

The Marías - Cinema

Yebba - Dawn

Low - Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

Melhor Performance de Raízes Americanas

Jon Batiste - Cry

Billy Strings - Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil

Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Melhor Canção de Raízes Americanas

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste - Cry

Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo (do Grammy 2021)

Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd

Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo

Alicia Keys - Alicia

Patricia Barber - Clique

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Steven Wilson - The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2