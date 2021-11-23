Os indicados ao Grammy 2022
Os indicados foram anunciados neste terça-feira, dia 23. Os ganhadores serão revelados na 64ª edição em 31 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
Os indicações para a edição de 2022 do Grammy, mais importante premiação do mundo da música, foram anunciadas nesta terça-feira (23).
A cerimônia foi comandada por Harvey Mason Jr., diretor executivo da Academia Nacional de Artes e Ciências de Gravação. Artistas como o grupo de K-Pop BTS, a cantora H.E.R., a banda Måneskin, o músico Jon Batiste, o comediante Bargatze, as cantoras Carly Pearce e Tayla Parx, e a apresentadora Gayle King também apresentaram algumas das categorias.
A 64ª edição do Grammy deve acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022, em Los Angeles, nos EUA.
Confira os indicados e as principais categorias
Álbum do ano
Jon Batiste - We Are
Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Gravação do Ano
I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat e SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Canção do Ano
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat e SZA
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Artista Revelação
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor Performance Pop de Grupo/Dupla
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That's Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Produtor do ano (não clássico)
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Melhor Gravação de Dance
Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom - Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinnosaurs
Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin'
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Melhor Performance de Rock
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Melhor Performance de Metal
Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing The Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Melhor Performance de Rap
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot S***
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
Melhor Canção de Rap
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Melhor Álbum de Rap
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King's Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Melhor Álbum Latino de Pop ou Música Urbana
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación
Melhor Álbum de Folk
Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Melhor Gravação Remixada
Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Melhor Engenharia de Som em Álbum (não clássico)
The Marías - Cinema
Yebba - Dawn
Low - Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
Melhor Performance de Raízes Americanas
Jon Batiste - Cry
Billy Strings - Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Melhor Canção de Raízes Americanas
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste - Cry
Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo (do Grammy 2021)
Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd
Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo
Alicia Keys - Alicia
Patricia Barber - Clique
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2